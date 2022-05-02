Family of 16-year-old Neiko McIntyre, who was shot and killed in Toledo, speak out

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Saturday morning around 2:30 am Toledo police responded to a shooting on Orville Street. When they arrived they found 16-year-old Neiko McIntyre shot in the street. He was pronounced dead on the scene. “Gun violence is killing babies, babies. This week in Toledo is devastating,” says Amanda McIntyre, Neiko’s stepmother. “I never imagined a day that we would have to stand in front and talk about Nico in this way. We wanted to talk about Nico’s Friday night lights.”

Neiko’s father, Christopher, says the loss has been devastating on the entire family. He doesn’t want other families to go through what his family is. “My thing now is to try to stop the gun violence. I never thought I would’ve gone through it but I did. So I have to try to make the best of it and try to make it better for the next kids I hope. That’s my whole goal,” says McIntyre.

As of now, Toledo Police have no suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers, at 419-255-1111. Amanda says people need to put themselves in her shoes, you would want information if your child was killed.“Be That person, be that change. Be that change to make this world a better place. This world is a second fallen world,” says McIntyre.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.