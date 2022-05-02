The Josh Project seeking swimming instructors for summer season

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An organization that aims to offer low-cost swimming lessons and water safety education is in need of swimming instructors.

The Josh Project has seen increased interest, with so many families signing up they need to hire to accommodate the demand.

“Even if you don’t know how to teach swim lessons, if you know how to swim, come on out and help us instruct,” Joshua Williams said. “Volunteer, pass a background check, get approved to be an instructor, and I will teach you how to instruct kids.”

