May 2nd Weather Forecast

Rain Likely Tuesday & Friday
By Ross Ellet
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 5:04 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - We will have more clouds than sunshine today with highs in the upper 50s. Rain is likely starting late tonight into the Tuesday morning commute. Highs will likely get into the 60s and 70s southeast of Toledo, however temperatures may stay in the upper 40s and 50s northwest of Toledo. Highs will stay in the low 60s through the rest of the week. Rain is likely again on Friday and may linger into early Saturday morning. Mother’s Day on Sunday looks nicer with highs in the upper 60s with a mix of sun and clouds.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

