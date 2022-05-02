Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Seismograph records earthquake in Tiger Stadium during Garth Brooks concert at LSU

Fans light up Tiger Stadium with their cellphone lights Saturday, April 30, as Garth Brooks...
Fans light up Tiger Stadium with their cellphone lights Saturday, April 30, as Garth Brooks performs.(WAFB)
By WAFB staff and Debra Dolan
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) – A seismograph at Louisiana State University reportedly recorded a small earthquake at Tiger Stadium Saturday night.

Country music star Garth Brooks performed in front of a sold-out, enthusiastic crowd.

When the singer performed crowd favorite, “Callin’ Baton Rouge” around 9:30 p.m., a seismograph on campus recorded a small earthquake, according to LSU.

WAFB reports the audience could be heard singing the hit song word for word during the show.

Just before midnight, Garth Brooks posted about the concert on social media, saying the show was “better than his wildest dreams.”

Copyright 2022 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car wash went up in flames Saturday evening in Toledo.
Toledo car wash goes up in flames
A man was found dead from at least one gunshot wound Sunday in his home on North Erie Street in...
Man found shot to death in Toledo home
One person shot and killed just before 2:30am Saturday morning.
Police: 16-year-old shot and killed in middle of Toledo street
Father Nelson Beaver, a priest of the Diocese of Toledo, has been put on administrative leave...
Vatican permanently bans Diocese of Toledo priest from ministry after sexual abuse allegations
Perez drove off the left side of the roadway, crossed over Ashpacher Road and overturned the...
55-year-old killed in Defiance crash

Latest News

Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, questions Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a House Foreign...
Jan. 6 panel wants answers from 3 GOP lawmakers
Tulsa police said they arrested a woman for attacking a pickup truck and then stripping naked...
Woman arrested after attacking pickup truck before stripping naked in the street, police say
The Federal Reserve must move faster than it has in the past to rein in high inflation, Chair...
Fed to fight inflation with fastest rate hikes in decades
FILE - This still frame from Metropolitan Police Department body camera video shows Thomas...
NYPD veteran convicted of assaulting officer in Capitol riot
A unanimous Supreme Court ruled Monday that Boston violated the free speech rights of a...
Supreme Court rules against Boston in Christian flag case