Thieves steal $56k worth of jewelry in Perrysburg Twp.

Perrysburg Twp., Ohio (WTVG) - Perrysburg Township Police are trying to track down two suspects who were caught on camera stealing tens of thousands of dollars worth of jewelry from a local department store.

The crime happened on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at the Kohl’s on S.R. 20 in Perrysburg Township, according to Detective Chris Klewer, who is handling the investigation.

Klewer said a man and a woman walked into the store about 2 p.m. and stole several pieces of diamond jewelry valued at $56,000.

“You can tell they know what they are doing,” said Klewer. “They find the jewelry case and look around to make sure no one is watching.”

Surveillance video from inside the store shows the pair lingering around a glass jewelry case for several minutes, before the man tries to lift the glass top.

“The male will go over a couple times and tries the case to see if it is a breakable seal,” Klewer said. “He lifts the piece of glass up and the female reaches in and grabs the jewelry.”

The video shows the woman place several trays of diamond jewelry into her purse. She drops one item on the floor and the man quickly picks it up, before the two walk out of the store. Police say the suspects were inside the store for about a total of 8 minutes before taking off in a red minivan.

“It’s a problem. Route 20 is very common to theft,” Klewer explained. “We are right off the I-75 and turnpike corridor.”

Klewer said these type of retail crimes are becoming more common in the area.

“It’s a crime of opportunity,” he said. “The penalties for theft right now are not that high, so people know that they can get away with it.”

Wood County Ohio Crime Stoppers posted a surveillance photo to Facebook of the woman involved and received several tips.

“We are continuing to follow up on leads and hopefully we can identified the man as well and get these two arrested,” Klewer said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Perrysburg Township Police at 419-874-3551.

