Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

13abc election coverage: 2022 May primary

By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The polls have officially closed in Ohio and you can keep up with live election results as we learn them here. You can toggle between statewide and local races.

This story will be updated as the Associated Press calls statewide races throughout the night.

JD Vance is the winner of the Republican U.S. Senate primary race. Tim Ryan is the winner of the Democratic U.S. Senate primary race. The two will face-off for the seat to be vacated by Sen. Rob Portman in November.

Gov. Mike DeWine is the winner of the Republican Gubernatorial primary race. Nan Whaley is the winner of the Democratic Gubernatorial primary race.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose is the winner of the Republican Secretary of State primary race. He will face Democrat Chelsea Clark in November.

Craig Swartz is the winner of the Democratic nomination for Ohio’s 5th Congressional District. He will face Republican Bob Latta in the November election.

13abc’s Josh Croup breaks down the major races we’re keeping an eye on in the video below.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thieves steal $56k in jewelry in Perrysburg Twp.
Thieves steal $56k worth of jewelry in Perrysburg Twp.
Voters in Lucas County, Ohio during the May 3 Primary Election.
Ballot issues in Lucas, Williams Co. primaries
McIntyre's family are asking for the community to speak out and bring Neiko justice.
Family of 16-year-old Neiko McIntyre, who was shot and killed in Toledo, speak out
A shooting victim's mother is asking for family and friends to leave justice up to the courts.
Shooting victim’s mother is asking for peace and calm

Latest News

The Toledo Walleye bested the Cincinnati Cyclones 4-2 in Game 7 of the ECHL semifinals at The...
Walleye win Game 7 in semifinals against Cincinnati Cyclones
5/3/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
5/3/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
Some Perrysburg residents and businesses say the potential expansion of DORA would be great,...
Potential expansion of Perrysburg D.O.R.A and possible creation of a new one at Levis Commons
5/3/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
5/3/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast