13abc election coverage: 2022 May primary

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The polls have officially closed in Ohio and you can keep up with live election results as we learn them here. You can toggle between statewide and local races.

This story will be updated as the Associated Press calls statewide races throughout the night.

JD Vance is the winner of the Republican U.S. Senate primary race. Tim Ryan is the winner of the Democratic U.S. Senate primary race. The two will face-off for the seat to be vacated by Sen. Rob Portman in November.

Gov. Mike DeWine is the winner of the Republican Gubernatorial primary race. Nan Whaley is the winner of the Democratic Gubernatorial primary race.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose is the winner of the Republican Secretary of State primary race. He will face Democrat Chelsea Clark in November.

Craig Swartz is the winner of the Democratic nomination for Ohio’s 5th Congressional District. He will face Republican Bob Latta in the November election.

