Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

2 hospitalized after argument over doughnuts leads to fight

Police are still looking for the suspect responsible
By Freeman Stoddard and Debra Dolan
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – Two people were taken to a hospital in South Carolina this weekend after a fight broke out at a Krispy Kreme.

Store employees told WHNS one of the victims is still in ICU, while the other has since been released.

A witness told police she was waiting in line for food when a man and woman began arguing with the employee at the drive-through window.

The employee who was arguing with the customers told officers they had initially ordered a type of doughnut the store did not have.

When he told them they didn’t have that type, he said the customers replied, “Why do you have such an attitude about it?”

Police said the employee then told the customers to “order doughnuts we have or don’t order at all.”

Shortly after, the pair came into the lobby yelling.

According to the witness, another employee came over to try and stop the two but was shoved to the ground and hit his head on the concrete floor.

A third employee tried to stop the altercation but was also pushed to the ground.

Both people injured during the fight were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thieves steal $56k in jewelry in Perrysburg Twp.
Thieves steal $56k worth of jewelry in Perrysburg Twp.
An American flag is displayed outside of a polling center on Election Day.
13abc election coverage: 2022 May primary
Voters in Lucas County, Ohio during the May 3 Primary Election.
Ballot issues in Lucas, Williams Co. primaries
McIntyre's family are asking for the community to speak out and bring Neiko justice.
Family of 16-year-old Neiko McIntyre, who was shot and killed in Toledo, speak out
A shooting victim's mother is asking for family and friends to leave justice up to the courts.
Shooting victim’s mother is asking for peace and calm

Latest News

North Korean state media released this image of leader Kim Jong Un with the troops who took...
North Korea fires ballistic missile amid rising animosities
The Toledo Walleye bested the Cincinnati Cyclones 4-2 in Game 7 of the ECHL semifinals at The...
Walleye win Game 7 in semifinals against Cincinnati Cyclones
5/3/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
5/3/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
Some Perrysburg residents and businesses say the potential expansion of DORA would be great,...
Potential expansion of Perrysburg D.O.R.A and possible creation of a new one at Levis Commons
A Louisville school bus overturned on a local highway Tuesday morning, sending all students to...
‘It was scary’: 21 students sent to hospital after school bus overturns on highway