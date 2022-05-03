Traffic
5/3: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

Showers/storms rolling northeast; rain returns Friday
Rain chugging eastward, with a few isolated strong storms possible to the southeast this afternoon. Dan Smith has the latest.
By Dan Smith
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
The downpours will continue through the early afternoon across the board, but a few peeks of sun may help “prime the pump” for stronger storms to develop to the southeast, where highs will be pushing into the 70s. Gusty winds will be the primary hazard... IF those cells can get isolated enough between 3pm-8pm. We’ll clear out and level out in the low-60s for Wednesday/Thursday, with Friday delivering yet more rain. There’s a silver lining for Mother’s Day -- sunny in the mid-60s, with a big warmup in the works right after!

