5/3: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

The downpours will continue through the early afternoon across the board, but a few peeks of sun may help “prime the pump” for stronger storms to develop to the southeast, where highs will be pushing into the 70s. Gusty winds will be the primary hazard... IF those cells can get isolated enough between 3pm-8pm. We’ll clear out and level out in the low-60s for Wednesday/Thursday, with Friday delivering yet more rain. There’s a silver lining for Mother’s Day -- sunny in the mid-60s, with a big warmup in the works right after!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.