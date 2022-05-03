After SCOTUS ruling leak, activists contemplate possibility of life after Roe v. Wade

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Millions of Americans are feeling a range of emotions after a first draft from the Supreme Court suggests a majority of the justices are ready to strike down Roe v. Wade, the monumental court case that legalized abortion through the U.S.

The draft was published by Politico and is leading many to believe that a ruling upholding Mississippi’s ban on abortions after 15 weeks would also nullify the 1973 ruling, sending the issue of abortion back to the states to decide.

Protests are popping up across the nation and here at home.

Kristin Hady is the volunteer coordinator for the people who walk women to and from their cars at abortion clinics. She says, “As a movement we’re all feeling pretty infuriated, but not surprised,” said Kristin Hady, an abortion clinic volunteer. “Most of us who do this work have really been screaming from the rafters for a long time that this was coming, but people just don’t want to believe it.”

“We’re cautiously optimistic,” said Elizabeth Whitmarsh of Ohio Right to Life. “Obviously all of our work is centered around saving the lives of the unborn and standing against the evil of abortion, and so hearing that Roe v. Wade could possibly be overturned as soon as June, that brings us joy.”

If Roe v. Wade is overturned, Whitmarsh says an automatic “trigger ban” will be put into place in Ohio if House Bill 598 is passed. “What we’re working on here in Ohio is we have the Human Right Protection Act, and what that bill would do is effectively ban abortion in the entire state of Ohio and it would go into effect as soon as Roe is overturned.”

Hady says that even if Roe is overturned, there will still be ways to get safe abortions: “If and when abortion becomes illegal in Ohio and wherever else, there are still going to be a plethora of resources available from trusted networks to get people where they are to where they need to be regardless of state, regardless of circumstance. It will be there, it’s just going to be harder, it is.”

And still, a sliver of hope remains for abortion rights advocates.

“Abortion is still legal,” says Hady. “What came out was a leaked draft, it is not the ruling, it has not changed anything.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.