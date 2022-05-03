Traffic
Ballot issues in Lucas County on Primary Election Day

Voters cast their ballots at the Lucas County early vote center on Sunday, Oct. 31.
Voters cast their ballots at the Lucas County early vote center on Sunday, Oct. 31.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Board of Elections said it is experiencing issues with ballots as voters head to the polls on Primary Election Day.

According to a statement from the Lucas County BOE, there is an issue with electronic pollbooks due to a vendor error. The electronic pollbook was printing the incorrect barcode on the ballot card.

Officials with the board of elections said poll workers are aware of the issue and followed backup procedures, assuring the public that this will correctly record their vote. Voters with concerns can ask for a paper ballot.

The BOE said the barcodes are created and assigned by the vendor and other counties are experiencing the same issue.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose issued a statement on social media Tuesday saying his office is aware of “potential check-in issues” and is working with county boards to fix it. LaRose said no voters should be turned away due to these issues.

LaRose confirmed the ballot issues happened in Lucas and Cuyahoga counties. It’s unclear at this time whether other counties were impacted.

This is a developing story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

