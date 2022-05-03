Big grant will revamp summer programs for Waterville Primary School

WATERVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - Big opportunities are coming to the students at Waterville Primary. It’s all thanks to a grant from the State of Ohio, to give them new learning experiences.

School administrators learned of a grant opportunity in January, and the association had about a month to apply. Marisa McLeod leads the Waterville Parents Association, the group that applied for, and won, the grant.

“It was a lot of work, really fast,” she says.

And that work paid off. The Ohio Department of Education awarded nearly $600,000 grant to Waterville Primary.

Jamie Hollinger is the Principal of Waterville Primary School. She tells 13abc, “We really wanted to work together to design summer school programming that provided that necessary intervention in reading, writing, and math, but also re-engaged our learners and brought our families back in.”

The money will help the school revamp summer programs for the next three years.

“There’s going to be a lot of fun STEM and social-emotional learning, and enrichment,” says McLeod. “And [we will] really engage families as a whole and provide a lot of opportunities to our students that we weren’t able to previously.”

Principal Hollinger adds, “We’re partnering with the Toledo Zoo and BGSU to provide STEAM programming.”

And for McLeod, the whole effort was a labor of love for the school where her own children continue to learn.

“I firmly believe that you should always pay it forward and give back or help where you can. So, volunteerism for me is huge. It’s really a good feeling to be able to work with all the other parents that are amazing and part of our association, to give back to all the students.”

