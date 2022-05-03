Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

CDC restates recommendation for masks on planes, trains

Some airlines are considering refunds or credits for passengers who don't want to fly with...
Some airlines are considering refunds or credits for passengers who don't want to fly with others not wearing masks.(Evan Vucci/AP)
By MIKE STOBBE
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials on Tuesday restated their recommendation that Americans wear masks on planes, trains and buses, despite a court ruling last month that struck down a national mask mandate on public transportation.

Americans age 2 and older should wear a well-fitting masks while on public transportation, including in airports and train stations, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended, citing the current spread of coronavirus and projections of future COVID-19 trends.

For months, the Transportation Security Administration had been enforcing a requirement that passengers and workers wear masks.

The government had repeatedly extended the mandate, and the latest one had been set to expire May 3. But a federal judge in Florida struck down the rule on April 18. The same day, the TSA said it would no longer enforce the mandate.

The CDC asked the Justice Department to appeal the decision, which the department did. On Tuesday, CDC officials declined to comment on the status of the appeal. DOJ officials did not immediately respond to a request for information.

___

The Associated Press Health & Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

As mask mandates drop, some may be wondering if they'll still be protected if they're the only one wearing a mask. (Source: CNN/KCCI/WLS/KION/KHUO/PAM EASON)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thieves steal $56k in jewelry in Perrysburg Twp.
Thieves steal $56k worth of jewelry in Perrysburg Twp.
An American flag is displayed outside of a polling center on Election Day.
13abc election coverage: 2022 May primary
Voters in Lucas County, Ohio during the May 3 Primary Election.
Ballot issues in Lucas, Williams Co. primaries
McIntyre's family are asking for the community to speak out and bring Neiko justice.
Family of 16-year-old Neiko McIntyre, who was shot and killed in Toledo, speak out
A shooting victim's mother is asking for family and friends to leave justice up to the courts.
Shooting victim’s mother is asking for peace and calm

Latest News

North Korean state media released this image of leader Kim Jong Un with the troops who took...
North Korea fires ballistic missile amid rising animosities
The Toledo Walleye bested the Cincinnati Cyclones 4-2 in Game 7 of the ECHL semifinals at The...
Walleye win Game 7 in semifinals against Cincinnati Cyclones
5/3/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
5/3/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
Some Perrysburg residents and businesses say the potential expansion of DORA would be great,...
Potential expansion of Perrysburg D.O.R.A and possible creation of a new one at Levis Commons
A Louisville school bus overturned on a local highway Tuesday morning, sending all students to...
‘It was scary’: 21 students sent to hospital after school bus overturns on highway