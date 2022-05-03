Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

“Cold box” transportation to cause overnight road closures

The Toledo Department of Transportation, TDOT, is facilitating the transportation of “Cold...
The Toledo Department of Transportation, TDOT, is facilitating the transportation of “Cold Boxes” across Toledo, which requires slow-rolling overnight road closures.(City of Toledo)
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Department of Transportation is facilitating the transportation of “Cold Boxes” across Toledo, which requires slow-rolling overnight road closures.

The “Cold Boxes” will be transported from the Lucas County Port to North Star Steel along an approved route and will be accompanied by Police and TDOT vehicles.

The vehicles carrying these “Cold Boxes” cannot exceed 15MPH. This will cause traffic to slow, and roads being closed and reopened along the route as the transport travels through. Traffic will not be able to pass the oversized vehicles.

The Toledo Department of Transportation, TDOT, is facilitating the transportation of “Cold...
The Toledo Department of Transportation, TDOT, is facilitating the transportation of “Cold Boxes” across Toledo, which requires slow-rolling overnight road closures.(City of Toledo)

The transport will take place from 10 p.m. - 9:30 a.m. on the following dates:

  • Thursday, May 5
  • Monday, May 9
  • Thursday, May 12
  • Monday, May 16
  • Thursday, May 19

“Cold Boxes” are manufactured in China. Their purpose is to process materials and turn them into gasses for the smelting of metals and to also produce medical-grade O2, Argon, and Nitrogen. These “Cold Boxes” are non-hazardous.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thieves steal $56k in jewelry in Perrysburg Twp.
Thieves steal $56k worth of jewelry in Perrysburg Twp.
An American flag is displayed outside of a polling center on Election Day.
13abc election coverage: 2022 May primary
Voters in Lucas County, Ohio during the May 3 Primary Election.
Ballot issues in Lucas, Williams Co. primaries
McIntyre's family are asking for the community to speak out and bring Neiko justice.
Family of 16-year-old Neiko McIntyre, who was shot and killed in Toledo, speak out
A shooting victim's mother is asking for family and friends to leave justice up to the courts.
Shooting victim’s mother is asking for peace and calm

Latest News

The Toledo Walleye bested the Cincinnati Cyclones 4-2 in Game 7 of the ECHL semifinals at The...
Walleye win Game 7 in semifinals against Cincinnati Cyclones
5/3/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
5/3/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
Some Perrysburg residents and businesses say the potential expansion of DORA would be great,...
Potential expansion of Perrysburg D.O.R.A and possible creation of a new one at Levis Commons
5/3/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
5/3/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
An American flag is displayed outside of a polling center on Election Day.
13abc election coverage: 2022 May primary