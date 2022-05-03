“Cold box” transportation to cause overnight road closures

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Department of Transportation is facilitating the transportation of “Cold Boxes” across Toledo, which requires slow-rolling overnight road closures.

The “Cold Boxes” will be transported from the Lucas County Port to North Star Steel along an approved route and will be accompanied by Police and TDOT vehicles.

The vehicles carrying these “Cold Boxes” cannot exceed 15MPH. This will cause traffic to slow, and roads being closed and reopened along the route as the transport travels through. Traffic will not be able to pass the oversized vehicles.

The transport will take place from 10 p.m. - 9:30 a.m. on the following dates:

Thursday, May 5

Monday, May 9

Thursday, May 12

Monday, May 16

Thursday, May 19

“Cold Boxes” are manufactured in China. Their purpose is to process materials and turn them into gasses for the smelting of metals and to also produce medical-grade O2, Argon, and Nitrogen. These “Cold Boxes” are non-hazardous.

