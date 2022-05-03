Effort to protect migrating songbirds in our region reaching new heights

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One of the most important migratory routes for songbirds in all of North America runs right through northwest Ohio, and it can be a treacherous and even deadly journey for the tiny birds.

There are things being done to help protect the tiny travelers, and you can be a part of the effort.

Millions of songbirds are killed during migration every year after flying into windows, but something as simple as tape and turning off lights can help prevent that.

Kimberly Kaufman has dedicated her life and her career to protecting birds. She heads up the Black Swamp Bird Observatory. She says tiny songbirds, often weighing less than the average pen, travel thousands of miles every year. Kaufman says they migrate at night using celestial navigation, meaning they follow star patterns. “Tall lighted buildings at night disorient migratory birds. They can either crash into the building or circle it until they fall to the ground. It is one of the leading causes of mortality in songbirds.”

There will be lighting adjustments made at Perry’s Victory and International Peace Memorial at Put-in-Bay to help change that. The lights will be turned off during peak travel times for birds during spring and fall migration. In May and September, the lights of the memorial will be shut off two hours after sunset. “The fact that the management team there has taken steps to reduce decorative lighting on the monument to make the birds’ passage safer, is very important. We know from historical records that birds have crashed into the monument.”

Buildings in Toledo have also been a part of the effort to cut down on migratory songbird deaths for the last few years. “Every spring and fall most of the tall lighted buildings in Toledo are dimming the lights in an effort to make it a bird-safe and birder- friendly city.”

A large number of birds are killed when they fly into windows on homes as well. Kaufman says we can all be part of the solution with things like bird-safe tape. “The outside of the window is reflective, and the birds think they can fly through. There are lots of products on the market you can use on your windows to help the birds. You want to put them on the outside, not the inside. We have bird tape here at our store. You can also temporarily use screens or make lines on your windows with bars of soap.”

Kaufman adds there are a number of reasons why protecting songbirds is important to all of us. “Any step we can take to make passage safer or create more habitats is not just good for the birds. They are an indicator species, so if we’re losing birds, it’s a bad sign for the human population as well.”

Our spring songbird migration typically runs from late April through early June. The fall migration here is August through October. The spring migration in northwest Ohio attracts people from all over the world and pumps about $40 million into the local economy.

