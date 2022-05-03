Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

‘Extreme’ plant thrives and grows faster under stress, study says

"Extremophyte" plant thrives in harsh conditions and scientists hope that could help them deal...
"Extremophyte" plant thrives in harsh conditions and scientists hope that could help them deal with climate change.(José Dinneny| Stanford University)
By CNN
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – They say what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.

Scientists say that wisdom definitely applies to plants, called “extremophyte.”

The plants not only survive in places that would kill most other plants, but they thrive in them. That includes areas that are extremely dry and cold, or have a high salt content.

Researchers in San Diego say the plants have a unique hormone that kicks into overdrive when conditions get harsh which helps the plant adapt.

According to the journal Nature Plants, experts are hoping to replicate that process in some crops that are at risk because of climate change.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McIntyre's family are asking for the community to speak out and bring Neiko justice.
Family of 16-year-old Neiko McIntyre, who was shot and killed in Toledo, speak out
Thieves steal $56k in jewelry in Perrysburg Twp.
Thieves steal $56k worth of jewelry in Perrysburg Twp.
A man was found dead from at least one gunshot wound Sunday in his home on North Erie Street in...
Man found shot to death in Toledo home
A car wash went up in flames Saturday evening in Toledo.
Toledo car wash goes up in flames
One person shot and killed just before 2:30am Saturday morning.
Police: 16-year-old shot and killed in middle of Toledo street

Latest News

An Atlanta couple says when thieves robbed them in Oakland, California, they took about $40,000...
Couple robbed of $40,000 at gunpoint while visiting California
Neighbors and family of Toledo's 2 latest homicide victims say they never imagined they would...
7 homicides in 10 days in Toledo
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
Deputies: 4-year-old shot by 9-year-old accidentally
More than 100 people — including elderly women and mothers with small children — left...
Ukrainians: Russians storming Mariupol steel plant
Voters cast their ballots at the Lucas County early vote center on Sunday, Oct. 31.
Ballot issues in Lucas County on Primary Election Day