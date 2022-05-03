Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Job fairs scheduled for May 4 and May 7

The Human Relations Commission of Toledo, along with partners, will host two job fairs for...
The Human Relations Commission of Toledo, along with partners, will host two job fairs for City of Toledo Youth this week.(WDBJ 7)
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Human Relations Commission of Toledo is hosting two job fairs this week for the City of Toledo Youth.

Local employers Job One, RenHill, City of Toledo, Buckeye, Toledo Urban Federal Credit Union, and Staff Works will be present at both events.

Students 15 years of age or older are encouraged to attend at least one of these events.

The first event will be on Wednesday, May 4 from 4-7 p.m. and will take place at Rogers High School located at 222 McTigue Drive.

The second event will be on Saturday, May 7 from 1-4 p.m. and will take place at Scott High school Located at 2400 Collingwood Blvd.

Both events are free to the public.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thieves steal $56k in jewelry in Perrysburg Twp.
Thieves steal $56k worth of jewelry in Perrysburg Twp.
An American flag is displayed outside of a polling center on Election Day.
13abc election coverage: 2022 May primary
Voters in Lucas County, Ohio during the May 3 Primary Election.
Ballot issues in Lucas, Williams Co. primaries
McIntyre's family are asking for the community to speak out and bring Neiko justice.
Family of 16-year-old Neiko McIntyre, who was shot and killed in Toledo, speak out
A shooting victim's mother is asking for family and friends to leave justice up to the courts.
Shooting victim’s mother is asking for peace and calm

Latest News

The Toledo Walleye bested the Cincinnati Cyclones 4-2 in Game 7 of the ECHL semifinals at The...
Walleye win Game 7 in semifinals against Cincinnati Cyclones
5/3/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
5/3/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
Some Perrysburg residents and businesses say the potential expansion of DORA would be great,...
Potential expansion of Perrysburg D.O.R.A and possible creation of a new one at Levis Commons
5/3/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
5/3/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
An American flag is displayed outside of a polling center on Election Day.
13abc election coverage: 2022 May primary