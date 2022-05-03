Job fairs scheduled for May 4 and May 7

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Human Relations Commission of Toledo is hosting two job fairs this week for the City of Toledo Youth.

Local employers Job One, RenHill, City of Toledo, Buckeye, Toledo Urban Federal Credit Union, and Staff Works will be present at both events.

Students 15 years of age or older are encouraged to attend at least one of these events.

The first event will be on Wednesday, May 4 from 4-7 p.m. and will take place at Rogers High School located at 222 McTigue Drive.

The second event will be on Saturday, May 7 from 1-4 p.m. and will take place at Scott High school Located at 2400 Collingwood Blvd.

Both events are free to the public.

