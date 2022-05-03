Lucas County Commissioners announce plans to upgrade recreation center

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It appears a facelift may be on the way for the county recreation center, as Lucas County Commissioners discussed plans for improvements on Monday.

County Commissioners held a press conference to discuss a proposal submitted for the comprehensive plan for the recreation center.

Lucas County Commissioner Gary Byers said county officials have received a response from a company that has a “proven track record” of developing more than 25 high-performance sports, recreation events, and entertainment facilities including Cedar Pointe’s Sports Center located in Sandusky.

He added that the request for a quote will include all aspects of the recreation center including the building, athletic fields, and courts. Commissioners did not list the name of the bidding company.

The recreation center lies between Key Street and Michigan Avenue in Maumee and covers approximately 70 acres. The property includes the Ned Skeldon Stadium, seven baseball and softball diamonds, six outdoor handball courts, and the race track of the Northwest Ohio Quarter Midget Racing organization.

In addition, the property is home to six tennis courts, a football field, a running track, and a walking trail.

County commissioner Tina Skeldon Wozniak said she is confident in the commissioner’s decision to improve the building and its offerings.

“We’ll have more information on how to make this a beautiful place of many opportunities with both the current types of usage for rec and some additional usage that’s more trendy and what more young people and families are looking for,” she said.

As the commissioners look to the center’s future, they also celebrate its rich past by offering the Ned Stadium seats to supporters.

“I think everyone in town that has ever been to the Ned will find this particularly as something nostalgic and of interest. We’re going to develop a priority system so people can apply for one of these chairs and have a little piece of history,” Byers said.

To apply for a stadium seat, email the board at theNED@lucascounty.us

