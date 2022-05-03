Traffic
May 3rd Weather Forecast

Rain Today & Friday, Warmer Next Week
By Ross Ellet
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Periods of heavy rain are likely this morning, scattered showers and storms are possible this afternoon and evening. A few of those storms may be strong or severe southeast of Toledo. Highs will range from the low 50s in our Michigan Counties to the middle 70s southeast of Toledo. We will have decreasing clouds on Wednesday with a high in the low to middle 60s. Thursday will bring increasing clouds and a chance of rain by late evening. Highs will be in the low 60s. A rainy day is likely on Friday with highs in the upper 50s. Clouds and the occasional shower is possible Saturday with a high near 60. Mother’s Day will bring more sunshine with highs in the middle 60s. Temperatures will soar next week. Highs are expected to reach the middle to upper 70s on Monday. Highs Tuesday through Thursday are expected to jump into the middle 80s.

