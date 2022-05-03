Mom’s House food truck fundraiser set for Saturday
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Coldwell Banker Haynes Real Estate is hosting a Mother’s Day food truck fundraiser to benefit Mom’s House of Toledo on Saturday.
Deet’s Food Truck will be at Coldwell Banker Haynes Real Estate from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The real estate office is located at 4349 Talmadge Road near Westfield Mall.
A portion of all the proceeds will be donated to Mom’s House of Toledo.
