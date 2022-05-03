Ohio Peace Officer Memorial Ceremony to honor TPD Ofc. Brandon Stalker

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - The late Officer Brandon M. Stalker of the Toledo Police Department will be honored by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and the Ohio Peace Officer Training Commission on Thursday.

This year’s Fallen Officers Memorial Wall will be held at 11 a.m. at the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy located on 150 State Route 56 SW., in London, Ohio.

Stalker was killed in the line of duty while authorities were negotiating with a suspect on Jan. 18, 2021. He was shot when the suspect exited a house and began firing two guns.

Law enforcement statewide will gather to honor the memory of 814 Ohio Peace Officers who lost their lives in the line of duty since 1823.

This year’s ceremony will include five officers who lost their lives last year during the 34th Ohio Peace Officers Memorial Ceremony.

There will be a special tribute to the five peace officers who died in 2021 the following will be honored:

Officer Brandon M. Stalker, Toledo Police Department

Deputy Donald R. Gilreath III, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office

Natural Resources Officer Jason S. Lagore, Ohio Department of Natural Resources

Officer Scott R. Dawley, Nelsonville Police Department

Officer Shane H. Bartek, Cleveland Division of Police.

In addition, the name of Deputy Rex E. Faux of the Summit County Sheriff’s Office will be added to the Ohio Fallen Officers Memorial Wall. Faux died in the line of duty in 1933.

The annual Memorial Motorcade will depart at 10 a.m. from the Fraternal Order of Police office located at 222 E. Town St., Columbus.

