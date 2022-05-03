Seven homicides in 10 days in the City of Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Sunday’s shooting on North Erie Street marks the seventh shooting in the last 10 days within the City of Toledo. According to the Toledo Police Department, 39-year-old Clifford Gammer was found by his family in his dining room on Sunday. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Less than 48 hours before, 16-year-old Neiko McIntyre was gunned down on Orville Street.

Gammer’s neighbors say the news of his murder came as a complete shock.

“He would say hi, I would say hi. He would come out and cut his grass and we would talk. He was a pretty nice guy. He was as far as I know no trouble maker, he was a pretty nice guy,” says a neighbor who chose to remain anonymous.

The friends and family of 16-year-old Neiko McIntyre say that the Whitmer High School student was an amazing football player, with a bright future.

“He had a big heart. Funny, goofy, playful,” says Amanda McIntyre. “Gun violence is killing babies, babies. This week in Toledo is devastating.”

The McIntyre’s say they are grateful for all the support, but they want answers. “I hope everybody loved him as he loved them,” says Amanda. “If they loved him, they will get justice for him,” says Christopher.

As of now, no arrests have been made in either case, anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers, or call the CrimeStoppers tip line at 419-255-1111.

