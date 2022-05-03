Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Seven homicides in 10 days in the City of Toledo

Sunday’s shooting on North Erie Street marks the seventh shooting in the last 10 days within the City of Toledo
By Willie Daniely III
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Sunday’s shooting on North Erie Street marks the seventh shooting in the last 10 days within the City of Toledo. According to the Toledo Police Department, 39-year-old Clifford Gammer was found by his family in his dining room on Sunday. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Less than 48 hours before, 16-year-old Neiko McIntyre was gunned down on Orville Street.

Gammer’s neighbors say the news of his murder came as a complete shock.

“He would say hi, I would say hi. He would come out and cut his grass and we would talk. He was a pretty nice guy. He was as far as I know no trouble maker, he was a pretty nice guy,” says a neighbor who chose to remain anonymous.

The friends and family of 16-year-old Neiko McIntyre say that the Whitmer High School student was an amazing football player, with a bright future.

“He had a big heart. Funny, goofy, playful,” says Amanda McIntyre. “Gun violence is killing babies, babies. This week in Toledo is devastating.”

The McIntyre’s say they are grateful for all the support, but they want answers. “I hope everybody loved him as he loved them,” says Amanda. “If they loved him, they will get justice for him,” says Christopher.

As of now, no arrests have been made in either case, anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers, or call the CrimeStoppers tip line at 419-255-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McIntyre's family are asking for the community to speak out and bring Neiko justice.
Family of 16-year-old Neiko McIntyre, who was shot and killed in Toledo, speak out
Thieves steal $56k in jewelry in Perrysburg Twp.
Thieves steal $56k worth of jewelry in Perrysburg Twp.
A man was found dead from at least one gunshot wound Sunday in his home on North Erie Street in...
Man found shot to death in Toledo home
A car wash went up in flames Saturday evening in Toledo.
Toledo car wash goes up in flames
One person shot and killed just before 2:30am Saturday morning.
Police: 16-year-old shot and killed in middle of Toledo street

Latest News

Neighbors and family of Toledo's 2 latest homicide victims say they never imagined they would...
7 homicides in 10 days in Toledo
Voters cast their ballots at the Lucas County early vote center on Sunday, Oct. 31.
Ballot issues in Lucas County on Primary Election Day
May 3rd Weather Forecast
May 3rd Weather Forecast
Lee Strang, UT professor on Roe V. Wade
Lee Strang, UT professor on Roe V. Wade
5/2/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
5/2/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast