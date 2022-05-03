Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Shooting victim’s mother is asking for peace and calm

Pauline Featchurs daughter was allegedly shot by her boyfriend in March.
By Alexis Means
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A shooting victim’s mother is asking for family and friends to leave justice up to the courts.

Paulina Featchurs’ daughter, Shalena Martinez-Featurs, was allegedly shot by her boyfriend in March. Police say it happened at the Quality Inn on Alexis Road. Detectives arrested DaJuan Smith.

The victim’s mother is asking family and friends to not retaliate.

“I don’t need anybody doing anything to anybody on behalf of me or my daughter. If you want to do anything get on your knees and pray and ask God for the miracle that I’m asking for. His mom is just as much victim as my daughter and I don’t want her being held accountable for her son’s actions,” said Pauline Featchurs.

Martinez-Featurs is still recovering in a local hospital.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thieves steal $56k in jewelry in Perrysburg Twp.
Thieves steal $56k worth of jewelry in Perrysburg Twp.
An American flag is displayed outside of a polling center on Election Day.
13abc election coverage: 2022 May primary
Voters in Lucas County, Ohio during the May 3 Primary Election.
Ballot issues in Lucas, Williams Co. primaries
McIntyre's family are asking for the community to speak out and bring Neiko justice.
Family of 16-year-old Neiko McIntyre, who was shot and killed in Toledo, speak out

Latest News

The Toledo Walleye bested the Cincinnati Cyclones 4-2 in Game 7 of the ECHL semifinals at The...
Walleye win Game 7 in semifinals against Cincinnati Cyclones
5/3/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
5/3/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
Some Perrysburg residents and businesses say the potential expansion of DORA would be great,...
Potential expansion of Perrysburg D.O.R.A and possible creation of a new one at Levis Commons
5/3/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
5/3/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
An American flag is displayed outside of a polling center on Election Day.
13abc election coverage: 2022 May primary