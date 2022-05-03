Shooting victim’s mother is asking for peace and calm

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A shooting victim’s mother is asking for family and friends to leave justice up to the courts.

Paulina Featchurs’ daughter, Shalena Martinez-Featurs, was allegedly shot by her boyfriend in March. Police say it happened at the Quality Inn on Alexis Road. Detectives arrested DaJuan Smith.

The victim’s mother is asking family and friends to not retaliate.

“I don’t need anybody doing anything to anybody on behalf of me or my daughter. If you want to do anything get on your knees and pray and ask God for the miracle that I’m asking for. His mom is just as much victim as my daughter and I don’t want her being held accountable for her son’s actions,” said Pauline Featchurs.

Martinez-Featurs is still recovering in a local hospital.

