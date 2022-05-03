Traffic
Toledo man still waiting for full pardon

oledo man wrongfully convicted of a crime is waiting on a pardon response from Governor Mike DeWine.
By Alexis Means
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo man wrongfully convicted of a crime is waiting on a pardon response from Governor Mike DeWine. In 1996 Willie Knighten Jr. was sentenced to 15 years to life for murder. A judge wrote to the Ohio Parole Board saying Knighten was wrongly convicted. Then governor Ted Strickland granted him clemency. Nearly a year ago the parole board voted 8-2 to exonerate Knighten.

“It’s important to honestly clear my name to live with the stigma that I have everywhere I go. It’s on my jacket. If I file for employment. If I try for a certain license. The conviction of murder, it speaks volumes. I love to work with children. It’s hard to get inside the schools because of that and they explained it to me. We understand the work you do but we have our laws. I’m just waiting hoping and trusting one day he grants it,” said

13abc caught up with Governor Mike DeWine while he was campaigning in Toledo on Sunday. The governor said he would have to look into it.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

