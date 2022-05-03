Traffic
Toledo sees six homicides in the matter of one week

There’s been six homicides in Toledo since last Monday, and although it may seem like violence in Toledo has increased substantially.
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There have been six homicides in Toledo since last Monday, and although it may seem like violence in Toledo has increased substantially, the Toledo police department said this isn’t necessarily the case.

Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said he does not believe Toledo has a problem with random violence.

“But we do have a problem with retaliatory violence, and what’s happening here is retaliation, retribution. If no one else will say it, I’ll just say it,” said Kapszukiewicz.

Community Activist and One Village Council President Alfonso Narvaez sees things a little differently.

“I think for me, the main concern I see is some of the petty crimes, they put a revolving door and it leads to bigger things,” Narvaez said.

Back in February of 2021, the mayor announced his initiative to reduce gun violence.

“Every situation, it’s always heartbreaking,” Kapszukiewicz added.

Toledo City Council continues to approve funding for that program.

“I think they’re going to be asking for additional funding for violence interrupters and street outreach workers,” said Toledo City Councilwoman Michele Grim.

The plan was last updated on August 20, but is it working? This time last year, Toledo was at 21 homicides. Currently, the city stands at 15.

When we spoke to the Director of Safety Brian Byrd last week, he told us the presence of the city-funded interrupters in the junction/Englewood neighborhood caused crime numbers to go down in that area.

The biggest concern right now is the large amount of violence we are seeing in such a short span of time.

“People are in fear right now. The two murders are close to home,” Narvaez said.

He tells me he is concerned with the number of homicides that have occurred within the past week.

“We need to come together to support our neighborhoods. We have to support our youth. We have to do these little things to make sure that our neighborhoods are wholesome again,” Narvaez added.

