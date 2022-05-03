UTMC upgrades to Level 2 trauma center

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The University of Toledo Medical Center is now a Level 2 trauma center, upgrading from a Level 3 after getting approval from the state of Ohio.

The state approved the change on Tuesday, meaning the hospital now has more tools and capabilities to respond and treat incoming trauma cases. As a Level 2 trauma center, UTMC now offers 24-hour immediate coverage by general surgeons and orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, anesthesiology, emergency medicine, radiology and critical care specialists, according to Dr. Aela Vely, the medical director for trauma and surgical critical care at UTMC.

“When a trauma patient arrives, it’s not just one but several people that are here and ready to take care of them,” Dr. Vely said.

The University of Toledo Medical Center had been a Level 3 trauma center since August 2019, when the hospital downgraded from a Level 1 following financial troubles.

“A few years ago, UTMC was in a bad spot and the community supported them,” said Dr. Vely. “I think this is the way that UTMC is replying to the community by saying, “O.K., we are back, we are ready, and we are here for you.”

Dr. Vely also said the upgrade will provide advanced training for students.

“It’s also great to have this opportunity in a place where you can teach the next generation,” she said. “When you can grab them along and say ‘Let me show you,’ and how to help get these sick people better and it’s a very exciting thing.”

U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D., Toledo), State Rep. Lisa Sobecki (D., Toledo), and State Rep. Mike Sheehy (D., Oregon) wrote letters in support of UTMC’s application with the state.

The hospital will operate under provisional status until its next regular review from the American College of Surgeons in the next year.

