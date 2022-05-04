5/4: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast
Rain returns late Thursday; much warmer after Mother’s Day
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After yesterday’s 2-hour tornado warning in our southern counties, it’s been a much calmer midweek with highs in the low-60s. Clearing clouds overnight will see temps dip into the upper-30s, with patchy frost west of I-75. Rain will return Thursday evening, however, with another 1″ of rainfall possible through Saturday PM in Toledo (higher to the southeast). Mother’s Day looks dry, and will mark a turning point: 60s Sunday, 70s Monday, near-record highs in the mid-80s Tuesday!
