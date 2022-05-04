Traffic
Arrest made in shooting death of 7-month-old infant

Toledo police have not made an arrest in the case.
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A week after an infant was shot and killed at the intersection of Jackman Road and Hillcrest Avenue, police have arrested and charged a suspect in her murder.

Jadiah Carter, 22, was arrested Tuesday.

Jadiah Carter
Jadiah Carter(WTVG)

He’s being held in connection with the death of Desire Hughes, a seven-month-old child that was in the vehicle of her father, Jeremiah Hughes, on April 27.

Police said Jeremiah Hughes was grazed by a bullet and was treated and released.

The incident is still under investigation.

