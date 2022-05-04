Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Dark horse candidate J.R. Majewski gets surprise win in OH-9 GOP primary

JR Majewski ready to challenge for Marcy Kaptur's congressional seat
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Despite being a newcomer to politics and being vastly outspent, J.R. Majewski came away with the win in the Republican primary for Ohio’s 9th district on Tuesday.

Airwaves in northwest Ohio were mostly covered in ads from Craig Riedel or Theresa Gavarone, both already elected officials in the state legislature. But it was Majewski that would win the race, taking 36% of the vote, 3,129 more than his nearest competitor.

Rep. Riedel came in second at 30%. Sen. Gavarone took 29%, and a fourth candidate, Beth Deck, with 5%.

Majewski will now face long-time Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur in the general election.

Redistricting has turned Kaptur’s district into a tossup, with an almost perfect 50/50 split of the Presidential vote in 2020.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An American flag is displayed outside of a polling center on Election Day.
13abc election results: key races in the 2022 May primary
Thieves steal $56k in jewelry in Perrysburg Twp.
Thieves steal $56k worth of jewelry in Perrysburg Twp.
A shooting victim's mother is asking for family and friends to leave justice up to the courts.
Shooting victim’s mother is asking for peace and calm
Jadiah Carter
Arrest made in shooting death of 7-month-old infant
Voters in Lucas County, Ohio during the May 3 Primary Election.
Ballot issues in Lucas, Williams Co. primaries

Latest News

Feel Good Friday - Lessons learned on the lawn
Feel Good Friday - Lessons learned on the lawn
Jadiah Carter
Arrest made in shooting death of 7-month-old infant
May 4th Weather Forecast
May 4th Weather Forecast
13abc 2022 May primary election coverage
13abc election night wrap-up