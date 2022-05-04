Police chase ends in crash at Detroit & Central

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Detroit and Central Avenue is back open again after it was closed for a bit due to a police chase that ended in a crash on Wednesday.

Officials said Ohio State Highway Patrol attempted to pull over a red Ford Focus for traffic violations. After escaping highway patrol, the Ford blew a red light and collided head-on with a white vehicle.

The driver of the white vehicle has minor injuries and was not transported to a hospital. The driver of the Ford Focus is suffering life-threatening injuries. A passenger in the Ford also sustained minor injuries.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.