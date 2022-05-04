Traffic
Dine in the 419: El Tipico

When it opened 54 years ago, it was El Tipico Taco. Now, the restaurant has so much more.
By Tony Geftos
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - When it opened 54 years ago, it was El Tipico Taco. Now, the restaurant has so much more.

Located on South Ave. near Spencer in Toledo, El Tipico serves up certified organic Mexican food. Dina Villa, owner of El Tipico, still serves the original recipes from her mother and father. She credits her dad for coming up with their current standard Mexican Pizza in the 1970s.

You can customize the pizza to your taste or dietary needs. Order it vegan, vegetarian, or entirely certified organic.

Visit El Tipico at: https://www.eltipicotoledo.com/

