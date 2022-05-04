Feel Good Friday: Lessons learned on the lawn

SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - A group of students from Swanton Local Schools recently got their hands dirty for a good cause, and it turned out to be a reminder of just how small the world is.

It all started with a man named Tim Mossing, who has offered free law services to those in need for about a year. He put out a call on social media and was connected with Paula Bryan. Her sister, Pat Lovejoy, spent more than 30 years teaching with Swanton schools before retiring.

“I mentioned to him that we needed some help because Pat is having serious health issues right now. Just to clean the yard, tidy it up, improve the street appeal,” Bryan said.

But Mossing recognized the name; Ms. Lovejoy had been his teacher in the 70′s. He got in contact with school officials, who linked him up with a social studies teacher at Park Elementary. That teacher then offered the opportunity to help to his students, as a class project.

“Mr. Hill told us about it and I thought it was a great opportunity for us to come out and give back to the community and help a teacher who has obviously done a bunch for us,” said seventh grader, Morgan Nijakowski.

More than 30 students eventually turned out at Ms. Lovejoy’s home, spreading mulch and cleaning up her flower beds.

Though Pat could not be there due to her health troubles, her sister and brother-in-law watched the kids at work with a full hearts.

“She’ll be amazed. She’ll be appreciative,” Bryan said. “I know there will be happy tears. She’ll wanna do something for the school after she get better.”

