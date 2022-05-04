Traffic
Fire breaks out at Toledo scrap yard

A local businesses suffered an estimated half-million dollar loss after a scrap yard fire...
A local businesses suffered an estimated half-million dollar loss after a scrap yard fire Wednesday afternoon.(wtvg)
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local business sustained an estimated half-million-dollar loss after a scrapyard fire Wednesday afternoon.

Toledo Fire and Rescue crews responded to a fire at Osman Auto Parts in the 5800 block of Hagman around 1:30 p.m.

TFRD officials said it was an accidental fire that spread quickly from the wind. No one was hurt but the business sustained at least a $500,000 loss.

Environmental services inspected the scene and said there was no danger to nearby waterways.

