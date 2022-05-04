Fire breaks out at Toledo scrap yard

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local business sustained an estimated half-million-dollar loss after a scrapyard fire Wednesday afternoon.

Toledo Fire and Rescue crews responded to a fire at Osman Auto Parts in the 5800 block of Hagman around 1:30 p.m.

TFRD officials said it was an accidental fire that spread quickly from the wind. No one was hurt but the business sustained at least a $500,000 loss.

Environmental services inspected the scene and said there was no danger to nearby waterways.

