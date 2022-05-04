Traffic
Intoxicated man causing disturbances attempts to hide from police under a blanket

A man in Maine attempted to hide from police by hiding under a blanket in a chair, according to the Belfast Police Department.
A man in Maine attempted to hide from police by hiding under a blanket in a chair, according to the Belfast Police Department.(Belfast Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
BELFAST, Maine (Gray News) – Police in Maine did not have to use top of the line detective skills to find a suspect who was attempting to hide from them at a local inn.

The Belfast Police Department said officers were called to the Admiral Ocean Inn late Sunday night for the report of an intoxicated man causing a disturbance.

When they arrived, they met up with Philip Dulude and removed him from the property. They also told him he would be arrested if he came back.

A few hours later, a sergeant with the department was checking the parking lot of the inn, where he found someone sitting in a chair and hiding under a blanket. When the sergeant pulled the blanket off, he found Dulude hiding under it.

The department says Dulude was then taken into custody and charged with criminal trespass and violation of bail conditions.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

