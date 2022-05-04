May 4th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be cloudy most of the day today with some morning drizzle possible. Rain is likely Thursday night through Saturday morning at times. Highs for the rest of the week will be near 60-degrees. Mother’s Day turns partly cloudy with highs in the middle to upper 60s. Monday is expected to be in the upper 70s, and Tuesday through next Friday is expected to be summer-like with highs in the middle 80s.

