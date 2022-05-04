Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

May 4th Weather Forecast

Cool, Cloudy, & Rain Chances This Week...Turning Hot Next Week
By Ross Ellet
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 5:14 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be cloudy most of the day today with some morning drizzle possible. Rain is likely Thursday night through Saturday morning at times. Highs for the rest of the week will be near 60-degrees. Mother’s Day turns partly cloudy with highs in the middle to upper 60s. Monday is expected to be in the upper 70s, and Tuesday through next Friday is expected to be summer-like with highs in the middle 80s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An American flag is displayed outside of a polling center on Election Day.
13abc election results: key races in the 2022 May primary
Thieves steal $56k in jewelry in Perrysburg Twp.
Thieves steal $56k worth of jewelry in Perrysburg Twp.
A shooting victim's mother is asking for family and friends to leave justice up to the courts.
Shooting victim’s mother is asking for peace and calm
Jadiah Carter
Arrest made in shooting death of 7-month-old infant
Voters in Lucas County, Ohio during the May 3 Primary Election.
Ballot issues in Lucas, Williams Co. primaries

Latest News

Rain returns late Thursday, with near-record highs expected after Mother's Day! Dan Smith has...
5/4: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast
Rain returns late Thursday, with near-record highs expected after Mother's Day! Dan Smith has...
5/4: Dan's Wednesday Noon Forecast
5/3/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
5/3/22: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
Rain chugging eastward, with a few isolated strong storms possible to the southeast this...
5/3: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast