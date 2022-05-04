Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Moment of Science: Flowers

“I named all my children after flowers. There’s Lillie and Rose and my son, Artificial.” —Bert Williams
MOMENT OF SCIENCE: April showers have brought May flowers! Here's a look at the science behind some of your favorite varieties, just in time for Mother's Day.
By Dan Smith
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 12:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ralph Waldo Emerson once said, “The Earth laughs in flowers.” This week, we’re getting our hands dirty and exploring the science behind nature’s most colorful fireworks in full bloom!

*Flowers haven’t always been around, of course. Plenty of dinosaurs like velociraptors and the T-rex actually predate flowers, which first appeared “only” 140 million years ago. Nowadays, they adorn everything from our gardens, our doors, even our pets... if they’re patient enough.

*The flower itself has male and female parts: the stamen and pistil, respectively. Anthers are part of the stamen and carry the pollen... if you need help finding them, it helps that they’re usually yellow. You can also probably guess that the ovary contains the seeds that turn into the fruit we eat, depending on the type. The petals are always the big showstoppers, but the “sepals” are those small green parts at the base, which help protect the bud as it develops.

*In our photosynthesis episode, we talked about how most of the chlorophyll for flowers lies in their stems and leaves... i.e. the green bits. Flower color depends largely on their DNA, though certain patterns can be hybridized and crossbred. Good thing, too... it’s estimated nearly 600 species have gone extinct since just before the Industrial Revolution began.

*Sunflowers are native to the Americas, and their heads do their best to seize the day, turning to face the sun as it travels east to west (“heliotropism”).

*Hydrangeas aren’t perhaps as iconic, but can be a fascinating litmus test... less acidic soil gives you pink hydrangeas, and more acidic soil gives you blue.

*Here’s one you definitely don’t want to smell... the Titan Arum blooms only about once a decade, but it’s called the “corpse flower” for a reason. If you’ve ever wanted your garden to smell like rotting flesh, now’s your chance.

*For a breath of fresh air, state flowers really showcase the variety... from scarlet carnations in Ohio, to Forget-Me-Nots in Texas... to the mighty Maine white pinecone. (Okay, that one’s been called a “floral emblem” since it’s not actually a flower, but still...)

*Broccoli and cauliflower also count as edible flowers -- it’s right there in the name for one of them -- and while we often see dandelions as pesky weeds on the lawn, they’re a good source of vitamins and nutrients and can even go well in some salads.

Pack your patience and some good gardening knowledge, and see what your green thumbs can achieve this planting season.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thieves steal $56k in jewelry in Perrysburg Twp.
Thieves steal $56k worth of jewelry in Perrysburg Twp.
An American flag is displayed outside of a polling center on Election Day.
13abc election coverage: 2022 May primary
Voters in Lucas County, Ohio during the May 3 Primary Election.
Ballot issues in Lucas, Williams Co. primaries
McIntyre's family are asking for the community to speak out and bring Neiko justice.
Family of 16-year-old Neiko McIntyre, who was shot and killed in Toledo, speak out
A shooting victim's mother is asking for family and friends to leave justice up to the courts.
Shooting victim’s mother is asking for peace and calm

Latest News

Moment of Science: Flowers
Those of you with entomophobia may feel a little antsy about this "Moment of Science"... we're...
Moment of Science: Ants
Moment of Science: Ants
Take a deep breath... and thank plants for being able to do so! We're exploring the science...
Moment of Science: Photosynthesis