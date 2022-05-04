Traffic
Mother and 3-year-old child die after drowning in motel pool

Police identified the victims as 33-year-old Alissa Hunter and 3-year-old Kylie Doyle.
Police identified the victims as 33-year-old Alissa Hunter and 3-year-old Kylie Doyle.(KTRK via CNN Newsource)
By KTRK Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) - A woman and her daughter drowned at a motel pool in Galveston, Texas, early Wednesday morning.

Galveston police officers were called to the Rodeway Inn around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday for a possible double drowning.

First responders began CPR and took the mother and child to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Police identified the victims as 33-year-old Alissa Hunter and 3-year-old Kylie Doyle.

Investigators are still working to determine what happened.

Copyright 2022 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

