New parklets coming to Bowling Green

New parklets will be installed in front of SamB’s and Flatlands Coffee on North Main Street.
New parklets will be installed in front of SamB's and Flatlands Coffee on North Main Street.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Parklet Project, along with Bowling Green State University’s School of Art, announced Wednesday that two new parklets will be installed in downtown Bowling Green.

According to The Parklet Project, these parklets will be located in front of SamB’s and Flatlands Coffee on North Main Street and will be installed on Tuesday, May 10.

“We’re really looking forward to this great addition to our area of downtown,” said Matt Lawrence, general manager of SamB’s. “This is going to increase our capacity and give our customers more seating options. It’s also always great to see such a strong collaboration between the city, the University and downtown business owners.”

Artist and owner of Little Bare Furniture and Parklet Project member, Ellen Fure Smith, is building the new parklets with assistance from students, faculty and staff in the School of Art’s Integrated Studio.

The Parklet Project was first launched in 2021 to help downtown businesses install the city’s first parklets. This year’s parklets are funded by a $50,000 grant through T-Mobile’s Hometown Grant Program. This grant was only awarded to 25 communities nationwide.

Anyone who wants to send a contribution to support future parklets can do so by visiting the website here.

