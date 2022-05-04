Officials: investigation can’t confirm alleged racist slur at local lacrosse game

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An investigation by two local school districts determined there was not enough evidence to substantiate allegations of racial slurs used at a lacrosse game last week, which prompted a protest from some of the athletes.

Perrysburg lacrosse players walked off the field in protest during a game against Anthony Wayne on Thursday, April 28, after an athlete reported that an Anthony Wayne athlete used a racist slur against him. The game was tied when the players left.

The district said the investigation conducted by the district’s athletic directors, administrative personnel, and the NLL involved reviewing game film, interviewing players, and obtaining statements from game officials.

In a joint statement released Wednesday, nearly a week after the incident, Perrysburg and Anthony Wayne said the score will be recorded as Anthony Wayne 1 and Perrysburg 0, per OHSAA guidance.

“We are sensitive to the fact that this leaves our students and communities without a clear understanding of what happened and with more questions than conclusive answers,” the statement read. “This can lead to speculation, misinterpretation and misinformation being shared. We ask that, out of respect for the minors involved, we begin to move forward to improve sportsmanship, foster a climate of inclusivity and rebuild the spirit of friendly athletic rivalry.”

Officials said the districts will host a meeting for area public and private schools to open a dialogue about how the athletic community can address how to better communicate and collaborate moving forward. It’s scheduled for Friday, June 10.

“We know there is still work to be done and it is critical that we focus our energies toward building a culture of equity and inclusivity, empathy and understanding, respect and integrity,” the joint statement said.

Perrysburg players said a similar situation happened during a game a few weeks prior against another team. Officials with that school told 13abc that incident also could not be corroborated after an investigation.

