Potential expansion of Perrysburg D.O.R.A and possible creation of a new one at Levis Commons

Some Perrysburg residents and businesses say the potential expansion of DORA would be great, but some say it's unnecessary.(WTVG)
By Willie Daniely III
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Perrysburg City Council held a public hearing for a proposal to expand the existing Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area and create a new one at Levis Commons on Tuesday,

“I think it will bring people downtown, and I think it will also support local businesses,” said Tom Mackin, the Mayor of Perrysburg. “It makes the experience of enjoying downtown Perrysburg that much more exciting.”

But not everyone thinks it is necessary. Former councilwoman Deborah Born said she doesn’t see the existing DORA being utilized often, so why make a new one?

“I have not really talked to too many people that are really involved in it. I have not really seen a whole lot of activity with it. I’ve mostly only seen people shopping downtown or going to the restaurants,” said Born. “It probably if anywhere would make sense at Levis common because they already have an entertainment district out there.”

Chris Bryson is the manager at Inside the Five Brewing Company, one of Perrysburg DORA establishments. He said he thinks the potential expansion would be good for business.

“Bigger area to cover means more money hopefully. The more people to get beers to walk around with the better,” says Bryson. “Stop in and we have plastic portable cups that say Dora on the side of them and as long as you have those for the designated outdoor refreshment area you are good to go.”

