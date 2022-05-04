Toledo woman charged with murder for the death of her ex

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Tyrefa Hill was charged with the murder of Derrick Kimble on Wednesday.

A grand jury indicted Hill, 27, with a murder charge with firearm specifications.

Kimble, 29, was killed on April 25 in the 400 block of Havre near Walbridge Ave.

According to Toledo Police Department, officers found Kimble outside of his home suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The Lucas County Coroner’s Office ruled his death a homicide, further stating that Kimble died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Officers said Hill turned herself in at the safety building the same day. Hill and Kimble were previously in a relationship.

