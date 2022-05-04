TPD: woman arrested after stabbing and killing her boyfriend

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 44-year-old Toledo man was killed in a stabbing on Wednesday.

The Toledo Police Department said Jeffery Barker was found inside his vehicle located on the 1900 block of W. Alexis Rd. suffering at least one stab wound.

Officers were initially dispatched to an unwanted person call. Moments later, they received a second call of a stabbing in the same location.

Barker was treated on the scene and transported to an area hospital where he later died.

Nichole Kazan, 44, was on the scene when officers arrived. She was arrested and charged with murder. Officers said Kazan and Barker were in a relationship.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers: 419-255-1111.

Nichole Kazan, 44, was arrested and charged with the murder of Jeffery Barker. Barker suffered at least one stab wound on May 4. (Lucas County Corrections Center)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.