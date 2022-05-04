Walleye win Game 7 in semifinals against Cincinnati Cyclones

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Downtown T-town is alive with hockey fever. The Toledo Walleye topped the Cincinnati Cyclones 4-2 in Game 7 of the ECHL semifinals. The Walleye will now advance to the next series in the playoffs.

Game 6 at The Huntington Center over the weekend drew a record crowd of nearly 9,000 people. Tonight, May 3, 2022, brought the fans back for a winner-take-all match on the ice. The Walleye darted off to an early lead and held onto it until the end.

Your @ToledoWalleye are on to the next round of the @ECHL playoffs! Walleye took Game 7 in the semifinals tonight against the @CincyCyclones 4-2. For me, this is the first time I've ever shot video at a Walleye game, so it was a blast! pic.twitter.com/6Ma2bLjdXM — Tony Geftos (@TonyGeftos13abc) May 4, 2022

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.