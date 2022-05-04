Traffic
Walleye win Game 7 in semifinals against Cincinnati Cyclones

Fish advance to the next division playoffs, keeping hockey fans coming back for more
The Toledo Walleye bested the Cincinnati Cyclones 4-2 in Game 7 of the ECHL semifinals at The Huntington Center.(Tony Geftos)
By Tony Geftos
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 12:25 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Downtown T-town is alive with hockey fever. The Toledo Walleye topped the Cincinnati Cyclones 4-2 in Game 7 of the ECHL semifinals. The Walleye will now advance to the next series in the playoffs.

Game 6 at The Huntington Center over the weekend drew a record crowd of nearly 9,000 people. Tonight, May 3, 2022, brought the fans back for a winner-take-all match on the ice. The Walleye darted off to an early lead and held onto it until the end.

