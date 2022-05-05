One killed, one hospitalized in fatal crash on Alexis Rd.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was killed in a car crash on Alexis Road on Thursday.

According to Toledo Police Department, William R. Gergich, 31, died after the crash.

It happened on Alexis Road between Yermo Drive and Douglas Road around 6:00 p.m.

Gergich, of Holland, was treated at an area hospital after suffering blunt force trauma.

According to the incident report released by TPD, Gergrich was driving on Alexis when Joshua Whitaker, 31, lost control of his vehicle and collided with Gergrich.

Gergich was traveling with a passenger who TPD identified as Dakota Thomas, 27.

Toledo Fire and Rescue Department had to extricate all three individuals; however, Thomas was not taken to the hospital.

The extent of Whitaker’s injuries is unknown at this time.

Officers said this is an ongoing investigation.

