5/5: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast
Scattered showers thru Saturday AM; much warmer after Mother’s Day
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Over 1″ of rain is possible this evening through Saturday morning, with higher amounts to the southeast -- and with the ground already saturated from earlier rains, flooding concerns are in play before we reach the weekend. Mother’s Day still appears dry and warmer in the mid-60s, just ahead of our climb to the 80s by Tuesday -- and staying there for at least a few days after!
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.