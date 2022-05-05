Traffic
5/5: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast

Scattered showers thru Saturday AM; much warmer after Mother’s Day
Over 1" of rain is possible over the next 48 hours! Dan Smith has that, and the warm-up from Mother's Day onward.
By Dan Smith
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Over 1″ of rain is possible this evening through Saturday morning, with higher amounts to the southeast -- and with the ground already saturated from earlier rains, flooding concerns are in play before we reach the weekend. Mother’s Day still appears dry and warmer in the mid-60s, just ahead of our climb to the 80s by Tuesday -- and staying there for at least a few days after!

