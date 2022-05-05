5/5: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast

Over 1″ of rain is possible this evening through Saturday morning, with higher amounts to the southeast -- and with the ground already saturated from earlier rains, flooding concerns are in play before we reach the weekend. Mother’s Day still appears dry and warmer in the mid-60s, just ahead of our climb to the 80s by Tuesday -- and staying there for at least a few days after!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.