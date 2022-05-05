Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

83-year-old abortion doctor says he’s focused on patients and his purpose

Dr. Warren Hern worked at Colorado’s first abortion clinic in 1973 and continues to practice nearly 50 years later. (Source: KUSA, THE DAILY CAMERA, CNN)
By Kelly Reinke
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KUSA) – Many eyes are on the Supreme Court after news broke that it could strike down Roe v. Wade, which would overturn the federal constitutional right to an abortion.

Dr. Warren Hern said he’s focused on his patients and his purpose. He worked at Colorado’s first abortion clinic in 1973 and continues to practice nearly 50 years later.

Despite threats made by those opposing abortions, Hern has continued in his profession and has shared many stories about his life calling.

“This is my work. This is what I do,” Hern said, adding he’s had stones thrown at him at the clinic.

He said he remembers threats made towards his clinic in Boulder, Colorado, in the 1980s and the five bullets fired through the front door.

Hern said he kept coming back so he could help his patients.

Before Roe v. Wade, he thought too many women were dying because of unsafe, illegal abortions, which is why he started his practice.

“I started performing abortions the safest way I could,” Hern explained.

He’s worried history will repeat itself and more women will die trying to get illegal abortions if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

“I have always found this is an extremely important service, and there’s never been a time when it’s less important,” Hern said.

His clinic is a refuge for women who are seeking a procedure that may be banned in other states.

At 83 years old, Hern feels called to help more people.

“This is a major component and essential component of women’s healthcare. And it’s being threatened now,” Hern said.

The Supreme Court’s final opinion on Roe v. Wade hasn’t been formally released, and votes, along with language, can change before then.

Copyright 2022 KUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An American flag is displayed outside of a polling center on Election Day.
13abc election results: key races in the 2022 May primary
Thieves steal $56k in jewelry in Perrysburg Twp.
Thieves steal $56k worth of jewelry in Perrysburg Twp.
A shooting victim's mother is asking for family and friends to leave justice up to the courts.
Shooting victim’s mother is asking for peace and calm
Jadiah Carter
Arrest made in shooting death of 7-month-old infant
Voters in Lucas County, Ohio during the May 3 Primary Election.
Ballot issues in Lucas, Williams Co. primaries

Latest News

US regulators have limited the use of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine to adults who cannot receive...
US limiting J&J COVID-19 vaccine to those who cannot receive other shots
FILE - White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre takes a question from a reporter...
Biden taps 1st Black woman, LGBT White House press secretary
A Florida school bus driver saves 40 students after bus catches fire.
WATCH: Driver saves 40 students after school bus catches fire
Four daycare workers in Tennessee are facing charges after police say they gave young children...
4 daycare workers charged after giving children melatonin, officials say
13abc's James Starks is joined by author/historian Tedd Long as they explore the Sylvania...
Finds in the 419 - Sylvania Historical Village