May 5th Weather Forecast

Cool, Cloudy & Rain This Week, Much Warmer Next Week
By Ross Ellet
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 4:58 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After a little sunshine early today, highs will warm up into the low 60s with showers by this evening. Rain is likely tonight and again on Friday. A few showers will linger on Saturday. Most of the rain Saturday will be in the morning, but drizzle may continue through the afternoon. Highs on Friday and Saturday will be in the 50s. Sunday will be in the 60s, Monday in the 70s, 80s are likely the rest of the work week next week. A partly cloudy sky will be common next week with mostly dry conditions.

