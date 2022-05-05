One hospitalized in Toledo shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A person was hospitalized after a shooting in Toledo on Thursday.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Yates near LaGrange. According to Toledo Fire and Rescue, one person was taken to the hospital for their injuries as a “major trauma alert.”

The person’s identity and extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

TFRD and Toledo Police responded to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for additional details.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.