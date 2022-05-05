One hospitalized in Toledo shooting
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A person was hospitalized after a shooting in Toledo on Thursday.
It happened around 12:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Yates near LaGrange. According to Toledo Fire and Rescue, one person was taken to the hospital for their injuries as a “major trauma alert.”
The person’s identity and extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
TFRD and Toledo Police responded to the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for additional details.
