One hospitalized in Toledo shooting

TPD puts up crime tape around a home located on the 900 block of Yates near LaGrange.
TPD puts up crime tape around a home located on the 900 block of Yates near LaGrange.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A person was hospitalized after a shooting in Toledo on Thursday.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Yates near LaGrange. According to Toledo Fire and Rescue, one person was taken to the hospital for their injuries as a “major trauma alert.”

The person’s identity and extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

TFRD and Toledo Police responded to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for additional details.

