Over 100 pounds of discarded pills collected by Seneca County Sheriff’s Department during “Take Back Day”

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Seneca County Sheriff’s Department brought in 135 pounds of discarded pills from citizens throughout Seneca County as part of the DEA National RX (Prescription) “Take Back Day” program on Thursday.

The National “Take Back” Initiative is a program that gives citizens a way of safely discarding their prescriptions by turning them in to area Law Enforcement Agencies instead of flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the garbage. The DEA then picks up the discarded prescriptions at designated sites throughout Ohio and disposes them using a Hazmat Company.

Chief Deputy Charles W. Boyer said Seneca County has three area Law Enforcement Agencies that participate in the RX “Take Back” program. This includes the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, the Tiffin Police Department and the Fostoria Police Department. Each location has a drop box where citizens can turn in their discarded prescriptions 24/7, 365 days a year.

“I believe that the DEA National RX “Take Back” initiative is an advantageous program to participate in so we can assist out Seneca County citizens with properly disposing of the prescriptions, which in turn environmentally protects our county and keeps them off the streets,” Sheriff Frederick W. Stevens said.

