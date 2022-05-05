Traffic
Proposed treatment center draws concern from some neighbors

Unison Behavioral Health plans to put a transitional housing facility in the former Neville Funeral Home on Dorr St.
Unison Behavioral Health is requesting a Special Use Permit to convert the former Neville...
Unison Behavioral Health is requesting a Special Use Permit to convert the former Neville Funeral Home on Dorr St. into a transitional rehabilitation center.(Chris Henderson)
By Tony Geftos
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 12:20 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The sign outside the former Neville Funeral Home on Dorr Street near Reynolds states: Public Hearing. Unison Behavioral Health is requesting a special use permit for a drug an alcohol treatment center, repurposing the building.

Some neighbors and property owners are against the plan. They held a meeting of their own tonight inside Reynolds Corners Library.

“I own three rental properties. I’m afraid of my property values because when people find out one of mine back right up to that, find out that their yard is right there, my property value might not be as much,” said Heather Stubbs, who attended the meeting.

“The facility that we’d like to open is focused on mental health and recovery, specifically for mental health issues, not for addiction,” explained Bill Emahiser, a spokesperson for Unison Behavioral Health. He says the facility would serve as transitional housing for those about to reintegrate back into the community.

“You know, what I’m hearing is that people are fearful at this point in time,” continued Emahiser. “I don’t think that they completely understand people with mental illness, and I think the key thing to understand is that most people with mental illness are not dangerous. They’re more likely to harm themselves than others.”

According to those who organized the meeting, it will be up to city council to decide whether the plan moves forward and this former funeral home becomes a treatment center.

