Recalibrated sensors will soon deploy to monitor for toxic algae in Lake Erie

OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s been almost 8 years now since toxic algae caused the Toledo Water Crisis, and during that time there’s been a lot of work done to prevent that from happening again. Some of that work has included creating a network of sensors to monitor algae levels.

To detect and monitor algae in Lake Erie, you need lots of instrumentation, and all the sensors on those instruments need to calibrated identically. And that’s what everyone was working on at the Lake Erie Center on Wednesday.

“It’s very important that they’re all calibrated at the same time,” said Autumn Taylor, a Water Quality Research Assistant with Ohio State’s Stone Laboratory. “You could have two sensors and calibrate them 10 minutes apart and have different results.”

To ensure that every single sensor works properly, 20 different organizations join forces this time each year.

Tom Bridgeman, Director of the Lake Erie Center and a professor at the University of Toledo told us, “Water treatment plant operators, researchers, and agencies all bring their instruments to the Lake Erie Center and we calibrate them all together so that they’re all in sync.”

After the syncing process is complete, 37 of these instruments will be deployed in water treatment buildings, intake structures, and buoys out on the lake itself. The sensors on these instruments take readings on things like water temperature, oxygen level, pH, and of course, how much algae is present.

“All of those things are important for water treatment to know so that they can properly treat the water that’s coming in,” added professor Bridgeman. “And also for researchers to understand what’s going on in the lake, where’s the harmful algal bloom, and where it’s moving to.”

These instruments also help determine if efforts to reduce excess nutrient run-off during the spring and early summer are working.

“Lake Erie has a low retention time, so when you do something to fix the lake, you can see the results pretty quickly,” explained Taylor.

Those at the Lake Erie Center say that it’s still too soon to know how bad the summer algal bloom will be, but this network of sensors makes a great early warning system.

“If we had had this network of sensors in 2014, we might have been able to avoid the Toledo Water Crisis because we would’ve known what was coming, and been able to treat it in time,” said professor Bridgeman.

Reporting in Oregon, Derek Witt, 13abc Action News.

